Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases Shares of 6,688 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE AGO opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.