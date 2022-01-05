Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,948 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.00.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $371.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.57.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

