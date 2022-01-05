Citizens National Bank Trust Department Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 46,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 48.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 98,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

T opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

