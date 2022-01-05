Citizens National Bank Trust Department Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,963 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.8% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $264.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average of $56.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

