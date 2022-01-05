CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 274,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 400,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CK Hutchison from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

