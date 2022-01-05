ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 103,635 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 450.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,635 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Matador Resources worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 13,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

NYSE MTDR opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $47.23.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

