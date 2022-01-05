ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 205,500 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 253,703.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 623,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,086,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 4.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

