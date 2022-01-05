ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 521 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Blueprint Medicines worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.14. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The company had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $74,839.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,804,531. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

