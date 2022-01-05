ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 286,790 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 21.8% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 404,540 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 72,440 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 59.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,836 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 949,830 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 470.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,850 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

