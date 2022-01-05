ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 288,550 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 288,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Suncor Energy by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

