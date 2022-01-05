ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,546 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3,037.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 418,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 405,520 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,190,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 985,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter.

IRWD stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $199,094.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

