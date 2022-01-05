ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 42,655 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,655 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,968,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 440,744 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 100,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 474,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 188,664 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNR. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities raised Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

