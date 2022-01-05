Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.45. 10,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,818. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.36. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $53.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

