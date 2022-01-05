Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $137,835,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,315,000 after buying an additional 714,385 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $6,850,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $250,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 761,240 shares of company stock valued at $127,813,096 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.98.

Shares of NET stock opened at $114.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.23 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.98.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

