Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $122.71 and last traded at $124.27. 22,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,920,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $4,639,202.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $6,850,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 761,240 shares of company stock worth $127,813,096 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after buying an additional 221,982 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 100,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

