Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Europe

Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

CDRO opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. Codere Online Luxembourg S.A has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile application. It operates principally in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia and Panama. Codere Online, formerly known as DD3 Acquisition Corp. II, is based in MADRID, Spain.

