Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.20

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$111.20 and traded as low as C$100.07. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$100.73, with a volume of 29,924 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCA. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$100.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$111.08.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$632.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$622.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

