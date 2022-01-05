Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.75.

COHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

COHR stock opened at $268.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.12. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $144.85 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 66.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,921,000 after buying an additional 376,293 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coherent by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,013,000 after purchasing an additional 299,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Coherent by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,542,000 after purchasing an additional 210,489 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 240,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,157,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 198.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 223,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,174,000 after purchasing an additional 148,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

