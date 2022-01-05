Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.75.
COHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.
COHR stock opened at $268.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.12. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $144.85 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.46.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 66.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,921,000 after buying an additional 376,293 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coherent by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,013,000 after purchasing an additional 299,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Coherent by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,542,000 after purchasing an additional 210,489 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 240,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,157,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 198.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 223,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,174,000 after purchasing an additional 148,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.
Coherent Company Profile
Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.
