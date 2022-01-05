Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $281.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, trading some 50 different digital assets. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COIN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $378.85.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $250.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.73 and its 200 day moving average is $266.50. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.60, for a total value of $258,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,943 shares of company stock valued at $203,956,824 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

