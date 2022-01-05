Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

CMCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

