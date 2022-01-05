Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,288 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,408 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.23. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $229.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

