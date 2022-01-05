Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $99.00. The company traded as high as $91.64 and last traded at $91.42, with a volume of 5192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.61.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.30.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $461,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after acquiring an additional 298,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after acquiring an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Comerica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,537,000 after acquiring an additional 84,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,560,000 after acquiring an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after acquiring an additional 188,047 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

