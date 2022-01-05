Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) and West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Financial Contrast

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) and West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and West Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares 38.97% 15.93% 1.62% West Bancorporation 40.27% 19.33% 1.44%

66.0% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Commerce Bancshares and West Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares 3 1 0 0 1.25 West Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $66.97, suggesting a potential downside of 4.77%. Given Commerce Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Commerce Bancshares is more favorable than West Bancorporation.

Dividends

Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. West Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Commerce Bancshares pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. West Bancorporation pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend for 54 consecutive years and West Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and West Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares $1.38 billion 6.22 $354.06 million $4.43 15.88 West Bancorporation $109.83 million 4.71 $32.71 million $2.77 11.28

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than West Bancorporation. West Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats West Bancorporation on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth. The Consumer segment includes the retail branch network, consumer installment lending, personal mortgage banking, and debit & credit bank card activities. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, including the small business banking product line within the branch network, leasing, international services, and business, government deposit, and related commercial cash management services, as well as merchant and commercial bank card products. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning, advisory and discretionary investment management and brokerage services. The company was founded on August 4, 1966 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St. Cloud. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

