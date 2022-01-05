Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives €6.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €6.50 ($7.38).

CBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday.

ETR CBK opened at €7.32 ($8.32) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.99. Commerzbank has a one year low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a one year high of €7.19 ($8.17).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

