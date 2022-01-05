Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 6,998 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DFP opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $31.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

