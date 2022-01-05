Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 13.51% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 120.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

