Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.21% of Dynex Capital worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 18.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 9.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 99,962.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 30.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 1,319.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $616.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.19. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

