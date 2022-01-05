Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,172,000 after buying an additional 1,038,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STERIS by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,989,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in STERIS by 345.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 19.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,285,000 after purchasing an additional 291,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $245.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.56 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $248.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on STE shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

