Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.12% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 494,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 69,372 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 181,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 32,586 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.08. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,822 shares of company stock valued at $113,082 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

