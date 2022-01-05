Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 358.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

SCHC opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

