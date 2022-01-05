Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 510 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000.

Shares of IDLV stock opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.