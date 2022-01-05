Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

CBU opened at $76.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.68. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 765,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,213,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,033,000 after acquiring an additional 137,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,400,000 after acquiring an additional 87,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,949,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,371,000 after purchasing an additional 71,253 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Bank System during the third quarter worth about $4,119,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

