Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) Receives €53.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €53.86 ($61.21).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

SGO stock traded up €1.71 ($1.94) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €64.00 ($72.73). 1,151,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($47.78) and a 52 week high of €52.40 ($59.55). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €59.91.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.