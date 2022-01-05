Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Announces $0.24 — Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2433 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after buying an additional 1,208,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 361.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 49,797 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SID has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

