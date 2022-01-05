Comparing AgeX Therapeutics (AGE) & The Competition

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE: AGE) is one of 913 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AgeX Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AgeX Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics -1,441.00% N/A -294.27% AgeX Therapeutics Competitors -4,250.81% -124.85% -13.91%

AgeX Therapeutics has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgeX Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AgeX Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A AgeX Therapeutics Competitors 5287 19493 41895 803 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 82.94%. Given AgeX Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AgeX Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AgeX Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics $1.87 million -$10.86 million -3.65 AgeX Therapeutics Competitors $1.72 billion $125.22 million -0.07

AgeX Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AgeX Therapeutics. AgeX Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics rivals beat AgeX Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases. Its technology platforms include PureStem, UniverCyte, iTR, and HyStem. The company was founded by Michael D. West in 2017 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

