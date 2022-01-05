Comparing Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE) and Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE) and Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Skye Bioscience alerts:

Skye Bioscience has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neoleukin Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Skye Bioscience and Neoleukin Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skye Bioscience N/A -223.14% -119.02% Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -33.62% -30.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Skye Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Skye Bioscience and Neoleukin Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skye Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Neoleukin Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 319.24%. Given Neoleukin Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neoleukin Therapeutics is more favorable than Skye Bioscience.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skye Bioscience and Neoleukin Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skye Bioscience N/A N/A -$6.56 million N/A N/A Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A N/A -$33.28 million ($1.06) -4.58

Summary

Neoleukin Therapeutics beats Skye Bioscience on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. It focuses on the treatment of a spectrum of diseases, as well as utilizing bioengineering in the drug design. The company was founded on March 16, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. The company was founded by Daniel-Adriano Silva, Carl Walkey, and Umut Ulge in December 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.