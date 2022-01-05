Compass Point Begins Coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI)

Equities researchers at Compass Point began coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.50% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of REFI stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.

