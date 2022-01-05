Compound (COMP) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Compound has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $1.30 billion and $235.06 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $206.02 or 0.00472220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,314,168 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.