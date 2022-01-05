Conceal Price Reaches $0.30 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Conceal has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $12,128.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conceal has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000651 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,285.99 or 1.00094615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00086675 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.38 or 0.00504699 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00292457 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014417 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00151860 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010276 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001903 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,278,377 coins and its circulating supply is 11,802,392 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.