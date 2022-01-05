Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 40,684 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,684 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $79,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $141.95. The company had a trading volume of 78,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,814. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.93 and its 200-day moving average is $157.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.62.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

