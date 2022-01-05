Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,858 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $155.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.91. The stock has a market cap of $283.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.