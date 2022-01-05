Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,858 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $101,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after buying an additional 857,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,266,000 after buying an additional 235,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.12. 100,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,754,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $164.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.