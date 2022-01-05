Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $11.68 Million Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.29% of WNS worth $11,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in WNS by 288.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in WNS by 124.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 11.3% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 68.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $87.89 on Wednesday. WNS has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $91.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.