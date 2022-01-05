Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $13.53 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,575 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $13,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after purchasing an additional 486,751 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,024,000 after purchasing an additional 167,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,754 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,686,000 after purchasing an additional 96,210 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AME has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

In other AMETEK news, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AME opened at $146.09 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.80 and its 200-day moving average is $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

