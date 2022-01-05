Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 1,247 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Booking by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,464.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,343.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,304.84. The company has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a PE ratio of 269.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,772.04.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.