Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 1,563 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $52,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $120.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.80.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.