Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 649 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Amgen by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after buying an additional 1,079,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 25,684.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 476,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.87 and its 200 day moving average is $222.02. The company has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

