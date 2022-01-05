ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.94

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 245495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

WISH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.22 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $233,658.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 44,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $146,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,799 shares of company stock worth $4,478,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ContextLogic by 707.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 105,108 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ContextLogic by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 126,148 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,530,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ContextLogic by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.