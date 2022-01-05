Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after acquiring an additional 179,293 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $242.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.05 and a 200-day moving average of $231.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $191.42 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

