Continuum Advisory LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 32.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,150 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter.

SPIP opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $32.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38.

